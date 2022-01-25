One wounded, one in custody after robbery at Circle K on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile male is in custody and faces multiple charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle connected with two robberies on Monday.

The 17-year-old is charged with two counts of armed robbery, felony retail theft, aggravated assault, various traffic offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest.

On Monday, January 24 around midnight, Rockford Police officers responded to the Circle K gas station on Broadway Avenue for reports of an armed robbery to the business. When officers arrived on the scene they were told that three armed suspects identified as black males between the ages of 17-24 held the two cashiers at gunpoint while taking cash, cigars, and lottery tickets.

One of the cashiers suffered gunshot wounds during the robbery. All three suspects ran to a white sedan, reported stolen out of Beloit, Wis.

The same vehicle was identified in another armed robbery that happened earlier in the evening. Two citizens were robbed at gunpoint on Carmac Road and the vehicle and suspect information was similar to the robbery at Circle K.

Officers caught up with the stolen vehicle on E. State Street. At the time the sedan was stopped, a 17-year-old male was the only occupant. He was taken into custody after a brief attempt to flee and lodged in Juvenile Detention. Officers found a handgun during the investigation.

