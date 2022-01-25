Galena to host more than 450 Special Olympics athletes

GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - State athletes will compete in the annual Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games from Tuesday, February 1 through Thursday, February 3, 2022.

To kick off the games, Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will hand off the torch to athletes who will carry it to the cauldron and light the Flame of Hope. The opening ceremony and the Parade of Athletes is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in downtown Galena.

Chestnut Mountain Resort and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa will host more than 450 athletes competing in either snowshoeing or Alpine skiing.

This year, Special Olympics Illinois and the City of Galena celebrate 41 years of Winter Games. The first Winter Games was held in 1980 and the legacy has lived on because of dedicated partners like Chestnut Mountain, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, and warm-hearted members of the Galena community.

Winter Games is one of 13 state sports competitions. It is the culminating competition for those participating in Alpine skiing and snowshoeing. The public is invited to attend or volunteer for any and all parts of Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games.

Competition times are tentative:

Alpine Skiing

Tuesday, February 1 at 1:30 p.m. - Assessments

Wednesday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 3 from 9a.m. to noon

Snowshoeing

Tuesday, February 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, February 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.