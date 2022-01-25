Advertisement

Dangers of a ‘cold’ heart

Heart works harder as temperatures dip
By Quini Amma
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are not properly bundled while outside during extreme weather your body temperature drops leading to heart problems, kidney problems and even liver problems.

The exposure to the cold causes constriction of blood vessels a decrease in the supply of blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscle which causes arrhythmia or irregular heart beats. Those with prior medical conditions are at higher risk but that doesn’t mean that others are not effected by the cold.

According to Dr. Manish Shah an Emergency Physician at UW Health, “If you have a lot of medical conditions you’re going to be at higher risk of having your body temperature drop having a heart attack having trouble with frost bite or whatever, but anybody, even kids, even young healthy teenagers or young adults are very much at risk particularly with these extreme temperatures.”

Dr. Shah shares some tips on how to avoid the complications from the weather. “Just take it easy if you want to be out there. Another piece is listen to your body if you start having some chest pain- if you start having your hands and feet get really cold, get back inside take it easy and if they don’t get better, get help. Whether it’s calling your regular physician, whether it’s going to an urgent care,” says Dr. Shah.

