ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chills this Tuesday morning expected to be -20 to -25. Plenty of sunshine today with highs up to 7. Down to -16 tonight with chills once again as cold as -20 to -25. More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper single digits. 30 on Thursday with a slight chance for snow.

