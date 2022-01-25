Advertisement

California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple turned tragedy into love.

They were brought together by the Caldor fire and now plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It was horrifying. We saw the smoke and the flames,” Holly Schlumpf said.

Schlumpf and Tim Warren were forced to leave their home and create a temporary one at the Cameron Park Evacuation Center.

“At first, it was really hard,” she said.

It was not all bad, though.

“My life got better when I met her,” Warren said.

Three days into the evacuation, he introduced himself to Schlumpf.

“He invited me to coffee. We took walks. We danced,” she said.

Their love story blossomed.

Before the Caldor fire, they only lived about half a mile from each other, but it took the tragedy to bring them together.

Just a few short months later, Warren made it official and proposed.

“He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes,” Schlumpf said.

Warren says it is like they “were meant for each other.”

The Caldor fire burned more than 200,000 acres in California last year. Authorities arrested a father and son accused of starting it in December.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer
Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts...
20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford teens arrested after police investigate a reported stolen vehicle

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
With tax-filing season underway, the Internal Revenue Service has created a checklist to help...
5 things to remember when filing tax returns in 2022
The San Jose, Calif., city council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
Calif. city to vote on gun law proposing owners buy liability insurance
RRVBC takes extra steps to reassure blood donors during the pandemic
A flying car has been given an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport...
Flying car gets OK from Slovakia government