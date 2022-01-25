Auburn beats Guilford in NIC-10 girls thriller

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With time winding down in regulation Auburn’s Brooklyn Gray made the biggest play of the game, stripping the ball away from Sydney Donaldson and securing a 41-40 win for the Lady Knights.

The win snapped a four-game losing skid for Auburn. Gray scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 2:30 to play. Guilford’s Donaldson finished with 15 points while Lindsey Knuth added 12 for the Vikings.

In other area high school action, the Rockford Christian boys bounced back from a loss on Saturday to Rockford Lutheran with a 43-32 win at Byron.

