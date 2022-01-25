A 7-year-old brought to tears for a surprise of a lifetime

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One 7-year-old Windsor Elementary student thought today was just another Monday until she was brought to tears by the surprise of a lifetime. Ja-Won Barnett specializes in logistics for the U.S. Navy and he was stationed in Ital. After 4 long years, today he finally held his baby girl Myani in his arms again.

Myani McCarren was in class but little did she know her father was right around the corner waiting to surprise her. It was all hugs, tears and cheers as soon as he wrapped her into his arms. Myani’s mom Mackenzie says his absence isn’t easy but she praises Myani for being a trooper through it all and being a big help at home.

“Everyday I have to remind myself that like I’m not just here for me I have my daughter at home I have 2 beautiful sisters my little brother to come home to I’ll always keep that instilled into my head like I have something to come back home to,” says Barnett.

Myani says she’s excited to have her dad back because she really misses the way they laugh together and tell each other jokes. The couple says they’re going to spend some precious moments together as a family before Barnett gets information about his next deployment.

“It’s been hard because she misses him but she knows that’s his job....you know,” Says Mackenzie McCarren.

