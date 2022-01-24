Rockford teens arrested after police investigate a reported stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police made two arrests while conducting a traffic stop on Friday.

Kwamann Gholson, 19, of Rockford was arrested for possession w/ intent to deliver cocaine and a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

On Friday, January 21, 2022, at about 1 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle near E. State Street and Alpine Road. The vehicle was reported stolen from Huntley, Ill. Four suspects including the driver tried to outrun police and ditched the vehicle in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.

Police caught three of the occupants of the vehicle, taking the fourth into custody at a later time on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.