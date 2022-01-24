PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ navigates to the Coronado PAC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No job is too big, no pup is too small for “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill.

Tickets go on sale for the two-day in-person show on January 28, 2022. Tickets start at $19 and are available at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office, theCoronado PAC box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 818-968-5222.

“Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.”

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $114. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Join Ryder and the pups for a live adventures at 6 p.m. on April 19 and 20, 2022!

