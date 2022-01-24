Advertisement

PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ navigates to the Coronado PAC

The pack is back and on a roll to Rockford
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ is coming to Ft. Lauderdale
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ is coming to Rockford.(tcw-wflx)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No job is too big, no pup is too small for “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill.

Tickets go on sale for the two-day in-person show on January 28, 2022. Tickets start at $19 and are available at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office, theCoronado PAC box office, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 818-968-5222.

“Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day.”

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $114. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Join Ryder and the pups for a live adventures at 6 p.m. on April 19 and 20, 2022!

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will end up with 3-5 inches of light, fluffy snow through early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow tonight then again late Sunday into Monday morning
Widespread snow's likely anytime after 2:00am Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of snow due in early Monday, massive cold punch follows
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years serving the community.
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years helping Rockford animals
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
A teacher in New York is accused of giving her neighbor a COVID vaccine.
New York teacher accused of injecting 17-year-old neighbor with vaccine

Latest News

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts...
20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges
Rockford police vehicle (FILE)
Rockford teens arrested after police investigate a reported stolen vehicle
Gas prices on a slow rise while oil supplies remain tight
Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer