Advertisement

Modest activity can prolong life, study says

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Even 10 minutes of exercise a day may do a body good.

The medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine published a study Monday on the impact of modest daily physical activity.

The study looked at the physical activity of over 4,800 adults between the ages of 40 to 85.

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.

They reported similar benefits between participants of different genders and races.

Researchers say the more physical activity a person does, the greater the benefits are to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will end up with 3-5 inches of light, fluffy snow through early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow tonight then again late Sunday into Monday morning
Widespread snow's likely anytime after 2:00am Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of snow due in early Monday, massive cold punch follows
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years serving the community.
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years helping Rockford animals
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
A teacher in New York is accused of giving her neighbor a COVID vaccine.
New York teacher accused of injecting 17-year-old neighbor with vaccine

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot...
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ is coming to Rockford.
PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ navigates to the Coronado PAC
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed