‘Meals on Wheels’ cancels delivery for Monday Jan. 24

(WDBJ)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seniors who use “Meals on Wheels” services are being asked to use their emergency meals today.

Lifescape Community Services “Meals on Wheels” program will not offer delivery service for Monday, January 24 due to snowy road conditions. The cancelation effects seniors using the program in Winnebago, Boone, Lee and Ogle Counties.

Services are also canceled at Lifescape Community Services group dining sites.

Lifescapes encourages family and community members to use weather days like today as an opportunity to check on older adults. Some important areas to consider are safety, hydration, warmth and aid in clearing walkways of ice and snow.

