Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop

Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and driving with a revoked license for DUI.(Kane County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKBROOK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Des Plaines man is being held at the Kane County Jail after being investigated for criminal sexual assault on Saturday.

Illinois State Police arrested Bertin O. Alanis Garcia, 55, on January 22, 2022. Alanis Garcia is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of driving with a revoked license for DUI. Investigators say the alleged assaults happened in the 200 block of Loves Crossing in Hampshire, Ill.

The charges come after ISP received a report on Tuesday, January 11 from a Belvidere Police Detective detailing a sexual assault that may have occurred at the Belvidere Oasis. The assault allegedly happened during morning hours on Saturday, January 8 with the victim driving themselves to an area hospital for care almost 36 hours later.

Through investigation, ISP District 15 Agents identified the suspect as Alanis Garcia. No further information is available on the case.

