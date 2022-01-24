Advertisement

Gas prices on a slow rise while oil supplies remain tight

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - The seasonally low demand for gasoline isn’t keeping prices down for motorists.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, up two cents from last week. Experts say the slow rise in gas price is attributed to crude oil prices which have risen almost $20 since November 2021.

Last week, both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies (OPEC) and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. OPEC and its allies continue their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil.

“Since dipping to $3.28 in the first week of January, the national average for a gallon of gas has slowly started to rise again,” says Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And as long as the price oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump.”

