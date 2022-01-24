FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of snow due in early Monday, massive cold punch follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in as many nights, the Stateline finds itself under the weather gun, as another quick shot of snow is to sweep through the area.

We’re not looking at a ton of snow, but with the snow likely to coincide with Monday morning’s commute, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area through midday Monday. Included in the advisory are Rock and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin, as well as Winnebago, Ogle, Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois. Road conditions are expected to be quite slick Monday morning despite the less than impressive amounts of snow expected.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers are possible leading up to the midnight hour, and will be mainly focused to the west of Rockford.

It’ll be after 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning when the more widespread activity does arrive.

Activity’s likely to continue with limited interruption through at least 8:00 or 9:00 Monday morning.

Thankfully, this will be a very quick hitting storm system, with snowfall expected to be out of here by mid to late morning. From midday on, it’ll be gusty northwesterly wind locking in behind the system, sending temperatures crashing from there on out.

Regarding snowfall accumulations, most if not all of us are looking at one to three inches of snow. Most areas will more than likely end up on the lower end of this threshold, but there could be a couple areas that do pick up three inches of fluffy accumulation.

After the snow, the big weather story becomes the arrival of the season’s coldest air to date. Temperatures will crash beginning Monday afternoon, and will be in the single digits with sub-zero wind chills as early as Monday evening.

Unfortunately, it only gets worse from there. Temperatures are to head below 0° Monday night, and won’t get out of the single digits at any point during the day Tuesday.

Tuesday night will be, without a doubt, the coldest we’ve seen all season long, and could possibly be the coldest we see the rest of the season. Temperatures may go as low as -15° to -20°, with wind chills as low as -30° not at all out of the question. It’s just about a foregone conclusion that Wind Chill Advisories will be needed Tuesday night.

It's nearly certain that Wind Chill Advisories will be needed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to moderate toward the middle portion of the week, and may actually be a bit above normal by Thursday. That “warmth”, however, will be tempered somewhat by the potential for another shot of snow that could brush through the area Thursday.

