Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer

Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sterling man is being held at the Whiteside County Jail after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a Sterling police officer.

Wayne A. Witt, 46, is charged with aggravated DUI for a crash that happened early Sunday morning at the 1st Avenue bridge in Sterling. Witt was driving northbound on the 1st Avenue bridge when his Chevrolet Colorado crossed the centerline hitting a parked Sterling police squad car, Officer Travis Nease and 35-year-old Drew W. Barger of Sterling.

Officer Travis Nease was standing on the side of the road behind his vehicle talking to Barger during the crash. Barger became trapped under the Chevrolet Colorado which kept moving until it crashed into a viaduct support beam.

Whiteside County Deputies responded to the crash. Barger died at the scene. Officer Nease was treated and released at CGH Medical Center.

The investigation is still on-going and more charges are pending. Assisting agencies in the investigation include the Illinois State Police, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Police Department, CGH EMS, and the Whiteside County Corner.

