Advertisement

Aerial speed checks on I-39/90 coming twice this week

A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of...
A sign noting the zone in which the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement of traffic laws.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking to the skies twice this week to keep an eye out for people speeding along I-39/90 in Rock Co.

On Monday morning, state law enforcement posted a warning on their Facebook page that their Air Support Unit would be conducting the aerial enforcement on Monday and Wednesday.

While the message did note that weather would dictate whether the plane could take off and Monday did start off snowy, the precipitation was supposed to stop by mid-morning – and the sun may even peek out in the four o’clock hour.

Wednesday does not see much chance of snow right now either. Although, temperatures will remain in the single digits for much of the day.

In its post, the state patrol reminded drivers that excessive speed is often a factor in traffic-related crashes, injuries, and deaths. Combine that with the snowy roads and extra enforcement and drivers have several good reasons to mind that lead foot this week.

Excessive speed is a common factor in many traffic-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Wisconsin. Weather...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, January 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will end up with 3-5 inches of light, fluffy snow through early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow tonight then again late Sunday into Monday morning
Widespread snow's likely anytime after 2:00am Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of snow due in early Monday, massive cold punch follows
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years serving the community.
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years helping Rockford animals
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26
A teacher in New York is accused of giving her neighbor a COVID vaccine.
New York teacher accused of injecting 17-year-old neighbor with vaccine

Latest News

Witt, 46, of Sterling, Ill is charged with aggravated DUI in a fatal crash involving...
Aggravated DUI, more charges pending in crash that killed one and injured Sterling police officer
Bertin O. Alanis Garcia was arrested on Saturday, January 22 and charged with multiple counts...
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault at I-90 truck stop
‘Meals on Wheels’ cancels delivery for Monday Jan. 24
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the catwalk with unidentified models after the...
Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies