6 year anniversary of Rockford man’s murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brother of Quintin Wickson Dathan Wickson says the family is still trying to process the absence of his brother and seeks to find peace without the closure of knowing who is responsible for killing him.

Quintin was found shot to death in his car six years ago on January 23. Today, the Wickson family honors the life of the 36 year old father.

“It’s just a tough day, all in all, but its a day that you try to grow from, everyday you want to try to get stronger,” said Dathan. To this day, they still are without any clues on who is responsible for taking his life.

“Even if you do have closure on who did it and they get time...you never get that loved one back,” said Dathan. “You know he has three children, and nieces and nephews.”

Dathan says that his brother was a positive light in everyone’s lives, and he always pushed everyone to try to reach their fullest potential. He was a big supporter of his sons wrestling career, and now Dathan lives out him memory by being a wrestling coach at Boylan High School.

“He was always the one that like hyped everybody up, and had everybody going,” said Quintin’s niece Netavia Wickson. “He made sure we all were happy, and no one was left out.”

Dathan says that he and his brother were incredibly close, and Quintin constantly was putting family before everything. He raised his son by himself at the young age of 14.

“I know my brother...one of the things that he would want the most is for everybody to live their life to their fullest, and for his son to be a great father,” said Dathan.

Dathan says the death of his brother has brought him closer to his family and made him strive to always be a better man. He says the last update they heard on his brother’s case was around 8 months ago, but it still remains open with no leads.

