Advertisement

6 year anniversary of Rockford man’s murder

6 years without answers for a local family after Quintin Wickson was found shot to death in his car on January 23, 2016.
6 years since Quintin Wickson was shot to death in his car.
6 years since Quintin Wickson was shot to death in his car.(None)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brother of Quintin Wickson Dathan Wickson says the family is still trying to process the absence of his brother and seeks to find peace without the closure of knowing who is responsible for killing him.

Quintin was found shot to death in his car six years ago on January 23. Today, the Wickson family honors the life of the 36 year old father.

“It’s just a tough day, all in all, but its a day that you try to grow from, everyday you want to try to get stronger,” said Dathan. To this day, they still are without any clues on who is responsible for taking his life.

“Even if you do have closure on who did it and they get time...you never get that loved one back,” said Dathan. “You know he has three children, and nieces and nephews.”

Dathan says that his brother was a positive light in everyone’s lives, and he always pushed everyone to try to reach their fullest potential. He was a big supporter of his sons wrestling career, and now Dathan lives out him memory by being a wrestling coach at Boylan High School.

“He was always the one that like hyped everybody up, and had everybody going,” said Quintin’s niece Netavia Wickson. “He made sure we all were happy, and no one was left out.”

Dathan says that he and his brother were incredibly close, and Quintin constantly was putting family before everything. He raised his son by himself at the young age of 14.

“I know my brother...one of the things that he would want the most is for everybody to live their life to their fullest, and for his son to be a great father,” said Dathan.

Dathan says the death of his brother has brought him closer to his family and made him strive to always be a better man. He says the last update they heard on his brother’s case was around 8 months ago, but it still remains open with no leads.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will end up with 3-5 inches of light, fluffy snow through early Sunday morning.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow tonight then again late Sunday into Monday morning
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years serving the community.
Local veterinarian retires after 43 years helping Rockford animals
Multiple rounds of snow
Multiple clipper systems to bring light, fluffy snow accumulations through the weekend

Latest News

Snow's on the way overnight into early Monday, with bitterly cold temperatures to follow.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 1/23/2022
Locals enjoy puppy yoga at city market.
Puppy yoga draws large crowd
Motorcycle detailing
Motorcycle class teaches bike care during winter months
Temporary exhibit Discoverytown opens, offers hands-on activities for kids
Temporary exhibit Discoverytown opens, offers hands-on activities for kids