20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 911 Center tip lead Rockford police on a warrant search resulting in an unrelated arrest on Friday.

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Rockford police were dispatched to a business in the 6600 block of E. State Street on Friday, January 21, 2022 on a tip from the 911 Center.

Officers said Benson resembled Deahri Steele who is wanted for reckless homicide. As he was being detained, police found a loaded handgun inside a fanny pack in his possession.

Benson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. No other information is available at this time.

