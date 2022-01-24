Advertisement

20-year-old worker mistaken for Deahri Steele arrested on gun charges

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.(Winnebago County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 911 Center tip lead Rockford police on a warrant search resulting in an unrelated arrest on Friday.

Robert Lamar William Benson, 20, of Rockford was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Rockford police were dispatched to a business in the 6600 block of E. State Street on Friday, January 21, 2022 on a tip from the 911 Center.

Officers said Benson resembled Deahri Steele who is wanted for reckless homicide. As he was being detained, police found a loaded handgun inside a fanny pack in his possession.

Benson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. No other information is available at this time.

