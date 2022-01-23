Temporary exhibit Discoverytown opens, offers hands-on activities for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Discoverytown at the Children’s Discovery Center in Rockford welcomes kids and parents back for another year where they can learn to work several jobs in the real world while providing kids with practical experiences.

Each stop around Discoverytown gives kids a new hands-on experience. There’s a pizza shop, fire station, town park, classroom, post office, airport, vet clinic and a zoo. Parents say they enjoy taking their kids somewhere outside the four walls of their home.

Adam and Sarah Stadel along with their two daughters Lauren and Layla made the trip from Byron to be at Discoverytown when it first opened in 2020. Once the temporary exhibit returned this year, so did they.

“It’s just the science that’s involved with every learning experience for them to be here and to explain what somebody’s looking forward to in school to actually put hands-on research and see it real-world experience, it’s a great learning experience, and it’s a lot of fun,” says Adam.

Sarah says it’s hard to get her kids Lauren and Layla to leave once they start exploring.

“It’s nice they can just run out all their energy. There are just a million things for them to do we never run out of things to do. We are always trying to pull them out of here,” says Sarah.

Lauren has so much fun she says this is the talk of the town with her friends.

“One time I said to them hey have you ever gone to the discovery center and then they were like no but then I told them about it and they wanted to come here,” says Lauren.

Museum employees say they sold out both the morning and afternoon sessions during the exhibit’s first day. A packed house means about 175 people each session.

“It’s a great way to get out of the house in a safe way. And also play and explore things that they probably don’t have at home that are really curious about and learn about,” says Discovery Center Early Childhood Educator Andrea Vesecky.

In between the morning and afternoon sessions, museum employees clean and sanitize the town to keep the guests safe and healthy.

The temporary exhibit will be open until May. Tickets can be purchased online through the discovery center’s website. There are no plans at the moment to make this a permanent exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.