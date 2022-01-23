Puppy yoga draws large crowd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nothing cures the winter blues like doing yoga with a bunch of cute and adoptable puppies. That’s why community advocates partnered with PAWS to bring the event to the city market.

Dozens of people and adorable pups had the chance to spread out, relax and participate in a group yoga class.

Tickets were $39 a person with a percentage of the cost going back to PAWS.

Michael Flickinger is the shelter manager with PAWS and he says the event is the perfect opportunity to get more of these puppies in their forever homes.

“Yoga’s supposed to be really nice and relaxing and then you know with the puppies being able to give them some cuddles, and love and attention you know kind of just relaxes you a little bit and like brightens up your mood and kinda is just you know a little more peaceful for people,” Flickinger said.

