NIU returns to in-person learning after COVID-19 case surge

Northern Illinois University returns to in-person learning.
Northern Illinois University returns to in-person learning.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week of remote learning for students and teachers at Northern Illinois University, it has the green light to return to in-person learning.

The University posted the announcement to its Twitter page Saturday night.

NIU went remote due to a surge of COVID-19 cases but now, the test positivity rate is down.

That allows students and staff to return to campus this Monday the 24th.

