Motorcycle class teaches bike care during winter months

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - January may not be an ideal time for taking a ride on your motorcycle but one organization says it is the perfect time to clean and service your bike.

Kegel Harley-Davidson in Rockford offered a free step by step class for riders to learn how to take care of their bike at home.

Assistant General Manager Tom Boyce showcased the best products on the market and how to properly apply them.

Snacks and drinks were offered and every participant went home with a $50 off coupon for detailing packages.

“This is here to inform you how and as we get classes more and more and we get a demand for this we will hold more seminars to help people, show them how we do the, use the products,” said Paul Giraldo, service manager at Kegel Harley-Davidson.

