Local veterinarian retires after 43 years helping Rockford animals

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 43 years of helping animals, local veterinarian David Helland is retiring from Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Rockford.

In July of 1978, Helland bought the Alpine Veterinary Hospital and transformed it into everything he dreamed of.

Helland says one of the many reasons he stuck around so long is because of his love for the city of Rockford as well as the wonderful people he’s met over the years.

“I have more than clients, I have friends, just like these people right there, they’re old friends. They tell me about not the dog they have but two, three ones before that and I was there for all of them and so the friendship, it’s just a key part of all this,” Helland said.

