IceHogs pick up Shootout win on Autism Awareness Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday the IceHogs hosted their 11th annual Autism Awareness Night for their game against the Texas Stars. The night is set to benefit Easterseals and the resources they provide families.

“It’s pretty awesome, “ Easterseals Autism Project Manager Lori Davie said, “You know hopefully we can do it as long as possible and have an event where people can come out and be a fan, they just get to cheer on the Rockford IceHogs so all the other stuff just disappears for the night.”

