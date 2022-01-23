Advertisement

Harlem takes home Hononegah Sectional title in Boys Bowling

Belvidere North, Freeport, and Hononegah also advance to the state championship
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after taking home the Boylan Regional Championship, Harlem is heading to state with another title to their name as they win the Hononegah Sectional. Harlem is one of six teams from the Sectional to advance to next weekend’s, along with Belvidere North, Freeport, Hononegah, Huntley and South Elgin.

In the individual competition, Guilford’s Devan Skridla, Auburn’s Payton Alexander, and Oregon’s Isaac Kaltenbrun qualified for state.

