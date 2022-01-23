Harlem takes home Hononegah Sectional title in Boys Bowling

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week after taking home the Boylan Regional Championship, Harlem is heading to state with another title to their name as they win the Hononegah Sectional. Harlem is one of six teams from the Sectional to advance to next weekend’s, along with Belvidere North, Freeport, Hononegah, Huntley and South Elgin.

In the individual competition, Guilford’s Devan Skridla, Auburn’s Payton Alexander, and Oregon’s Isaac Kaltenbrun qualified for state.

