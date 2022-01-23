FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow tonight then again late Sunday into Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter Weather Advisories have been posted until 6 a.m. Sunday for the entire viewing area due to snow that will be heavy at times late Saturday night, overnight and into very early Sunday. Then we’ll get a brief break before another clipper system will bring us more snow Sunday very late and Monday morning with commute impacts.

This is in place through 6 a.m. Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow #1:

SNOW START TIME: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the peak intensity being through 2-3 a.m.

SNOW END TIME: 4-6 a.m. Sunday

IMPACTS: Snow-covered roads and drifting/blowing snow in open areas. Reduced visibilities under one mile in the steadiest snow. Luckily, the peak snow will be when most people are sleeping. Regardless, don’t be out on the roads during this time unless it’s absolutely necessary and be sure to allow extra time.

SNOW TOTALS: Most will end up with 2-5 inches of light, fluffy snow with a narrow patch that will see totals higher in that range. The narrow line stretching from southwest Wisconsin, diagonally through Rockford to Chicago will likely see the heaviest totals.

Snow will overspread the area late this evening into the overnight and may fall at a heavy rate of up to 1 inch per hour at times late tonight. The snow will taper off from northwest to southeast across most areas by, or shortly after daybreak Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of the snow will end overnight before daybreak on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heavier axis of snow has been shifted slightly north from a line stretching diagonally NW of Rockford to Chicago. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll then have a dry but chilly day throughout Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs only in the mid-to-upper teens. The final chance for snow during the weekend will move in late Sunday and continue through Monday morning.

The daytime Sunday calls for abundant sunshine and temperatures in the teens before more snow at night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow #2:

SNOW START TIME: Late Sunday night

SNOW END TIME: Late Monday morning, early afternoon

IMPACTS: More impacts are likely compared to Saturday’s snow due to the Monday morning commute. Snow-covered, slippery roads and poor visibility levels are looking likely. Prepare to leave yourself plenty of extra time for your commute.

SNOW TOTALS: 1-3 inches with higher totals the further north you go. This will again be the light, fluffy type of snow but not as fluffy compared to Saturday.

Another round of accumulating snow is expected Sunday night into Monday, with impacts likely to the Monday morning commute due to snow covered, slippery roads, and poor visibility during the heaviest snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow will taper off during Monday morning's commute. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of us will see an additional 1-3 inches of snow late Sunday and Monday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once we get into next week, highs only in the teens are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sunshine. The coldest period will be Tuesday night where wind chills well below zero are likely.

