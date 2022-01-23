Advertisement

Beloit Police ask for help in armed robbery

Beloit robbery suspects.
Beloit robbery suspects.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police are asking for your help to identify two suspects who police say allegedly robbed a store, firing off several shots.

The Beloit Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page saying two individuals allegedly robbed a store in the 1500 block of Henry Avenue.

While robbing the store, shots were fired but nobody was injured.

The suspects then ran north on Royce from Henry.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check if they captured anything on video between 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.

