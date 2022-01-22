Stateline Slam - January 21 recap
Checkout all the top shots from Friday’s games
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC were bringing the heat as we have highlights from all three conferences in this week’s Stateline Slam.
NIC-10 GIRLS:
Belvidere North 51, Guilford 41
Hononegah 51, Auburn 39
Belvidere 39, Harlem 31
Boylan 73, Freeport 35
Jefferson, East, POSTPONED
NIC-10 BOYS:
Auburn 77, Hononegah 69
East 74, Jefferson 25
Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49
NUIC GIRLS:
Orangeville 46, Milledgeville 12
Amboy 38, Forreston 15
Pecatonica 42, Dakota 17
BNC BOYS:
Rockford Christian 59, Genoa-Kingston 56
Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43
Byron 60, Oregon 20
