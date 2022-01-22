Advertisement

Stateline Slam - January 21 recap

Checkout all the top shots from Friday’s games
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NIC-10, BNC, and NUIC were bringing the heat as we have highlights from all three conferences in this week’s Stateline Slam.

NIC-10 GIRLS:

Belvidere North 51, Guilford 41

Hononegah 51, Auburn 39

Belvidere 39, Harlem 31

Boylan 73, Freeport 35

Jefferson, East, POSTPONED

NIC-10 BOYS:

Auburn 77, Hononegah 69

East 74, Jefferson 25

Guilford 67, Belvidere North 49

NUIC GIRLS:

Orangeville 46, Milledgeville 12

Amboy 38, Forreston 15

Pecatonica 42, Dakota 17

BNC BOYS:

Rockford Christian 59, Genoa-Kingston 56

Rockford Lutheran 74, Stillman Valley 43

Byron 60, Oregon 20

