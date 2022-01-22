Rockford Region Restaurant Week participants, voting categories announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, January 24 and will continue through Sunday, January 30. This comes as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announces all of the details including participating restaurants and more.

The RACVB says During this year’s Rockford Restaurant Week, establishments will offer their most delicious entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carryout, delivery and to-go packages for patrons of all palette types. These specials include a variety of exclusive menu items, themed take-out options, limited-time promotions, and more. Residents and visitors are encouraged to venture out safely and dine inside, pick up carry-out, or enjoy delivery.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to vote on their favorite food establishments in categories by visiting gorockford.com starting on January 24. The categories include:

Best Bite: Vote for the meal that packed the most flavorful bite.

Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service and overall experience.

Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience or package.

Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer and other freshly served beverages.

Best for All: Your favorite food establishment that showcases a welcoming environment for all. This is defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging.

The RACVB has also partnered with the Rockford Art Deli to create a t-shirt just for the restaurant week. You can purchase one of two custom “Eat Local” Restaurant Week T-shirts as a portion of the proceeds of the t-shirts will be donated to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“We are happy to collab with the RACVB on a special collaboration T-shirt focused on eating local. We will be bringing back a Rockfoodian Themed T-shirt and an Eat Local option,” said Jarrod Hennis, Owner of Rockford Art Deli. “This is one simple way to showcase that you support local, plus you are giving back to others in need at the same time.”

There are multiple ways to support local from eating, dining, voting, or even purchasing one of the two custom “Eat Local” Restaurant Week T-shirts in partnership with Rockford Art Deli. A portion of the proceeds of the T-shirts will be donated to the Rockford Rescue Mission. (Rockford Art Deli)

Residents and visitors eating at local restaurants will also have a chance to win $100 gift cards to local food establishments.

Participating Restaurants:

8th Ward Pub

AERO Ale House

Baker Street Burgers

Beefaroo

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Deli Italia

Elixir Juice Company

Ernie’s Midtown Pub

Forest City Pub

Franchesco’s Ristorante

Garrett’s Restaurant & Bar

Guzel Restaurant

Halo Cupcake

Irish Rose

Katie’s Cup

LimaMar

Lino’s Restaurant

Little Nick’s BBQ

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Lucha Cantina

Magpie

Mamma Mia’s

Murphy’s Bar & Grill

Onyx

Panino’s Restaurants

Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Rick’s Ribs

Salamone’s – Cherry Valley

Shooters Bar and Grill

Spider Sushi – on Harrison

Stockyard Rock Burger Bar

The Firebarn

The Norwegian

The Pomodoro

Tower Kitchen & Bar

Wammy’s Kitchen

Woodfire

& More!

