Multiple clipper systems to bring light, fluffy snow accumulations through the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By mid-January standards, the snow that we’re about to see won’t amount to much. For how this season has been acting so far with the below-normal snow, the upcoming snowfall will be something we need to close that gap. The good news is that each clipper system will come through quickly and with many gap hours in-between.

Temperatures in the 20s for highs Friday felt somewhat relieving compared to the last few days of highs in the teens. Temperatures will continue in the 20s or upper teens for each day through the weekend with several snow chances in there. Let’s break it down by clipper system below:

For January standards, this weekend snow will not amount to much but some light and fluffy snow will need some shoveling to be done. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clipper System #1

WHEN: Late Friday night continuing overnight with a lingering flurry possibly early Saturday morning.

HOW MUCH: A dusting at best, many spots will see nothing.

OTHER DETAILS: It will be on a weakening trend and will not have a lot of moisture to work with. Very little, if any impact on roads from this.

The first clipper system will move through tonight and it will be quick-moving. Most spots will see around a dusting at best. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clipper System #2

WHEN: Saturday evening with the snow ending during the overnight hours going into Sunday.

HOW MUCH: 1-3 inches with higher totals to towns south and west of Rockford.

OTHER DETAILS: Expect snow-covered, slippery roads and poor visibility levels Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There could be some heavier bursts later Saturday night and overnight. This system will be fast-moving spreading from northwest to southeast.

Expect snow covered, slippery roads and poor visibility Sat night into Sun morning from a fast moving clipper system, spreading from northwest to southeast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Snow system #2 will gradually end towards sunrise on Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Clipper System #3

WHEN: Sunday night through Monday morning.

HOW MUCH: Half an inch to one inch is possible. Some spots could see isolated amounts near two inches of additional snow.

OTHER DETAILS: This still will need to be fine-tuned going the weekend, still many uncertainties here.

WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE, most spots by later Monday will end with 2-4 inches of light, fluffy snow. By mid-January standards, the upcoming snow systems will come with big impacts because they will all be quick-moving. Expect a gap of 16-18 hours approximately between each round of snow. The snow we see will help because we are in a snowfall deficit. To date this season, we’ve only seen 8.5 inches of snow when we normally should have 19.2 inches under our belt.

There will be about a 16-18 hour gap between each round of snow. When all is said and done, we'll end in the 2-4 inch range of new snowfall. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It's no secret that we haven't seen that much snow this season so far. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Otherwise, the daytime Saturday calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-20s. Sunday will come with widespread sunshine and temperatures in the upper teens before system #3 comes at night.

Following #3, we’ll have high temperatures on Monday briefly mild in the 30s before colder air arrives. Tuesday calls for temperatures in the teens with lots of sunshine and wind chills well below zero at times. The same can also be said for Wednesday. Luckily though those temperatures look to be brief as we’ll likely turn more seasonable towards the end of next week.

We'll briefly warm-up for Monday where temperatures will be slightly above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a series of clipper systems, more Arctic air will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

