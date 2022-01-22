Advertisement

Keeping track of Rockford’s homeless population

The city’s annual homeless count begins Monday
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, Rockford begins its annual homeless point in time count. A 24-hour long project focused on tallying up the city’s homeless population. So, leaders know how much help is needed.

“We wanna make sure that we have housing for individuals that are homeless and so what we have done is we’ve become the first city in the nation to get to functional zero for veteran’s homelessness,” said Mayor Thomas McNamara.

Rockford’s homeless program coordinator Angie Walker, says functional zero is very important. It means the city has the ability to provide shelter for more people than are on its housing list.

“Our functional zero number for veterans is 8 veterans. We can have 8 veterans on our list and still be at functional zero, because we have the capacity to house that many veterans in a month,” she told 23News.

Walker says she hopes to hire a full time mental health specialist this year, saying homeless people make up some of the most at-risk population for mental health cases, and they can’t be helped while out here in the cold.

