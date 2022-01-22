Harlem High School shifts to remote learning after staffing shortage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A district-wide staffing shortage is the reason Harlem high school in Machesney Park will transition back to virtual learning Monday, Jan. 24.

Principal Jeremy Bois says the students have an easier time adapting to at-home learning than younger students.

“We’re happy to help our friends at the elementary levels and middle school level so a lot of our staff will be helping out and hopefully we can help everybody’s staffing issue by having this building going remote,” says Bois.

Teachers who are able to work in person will be in the building next week along with other staff members. All after-school clubs and activities will not be affected. This is a positive sign for some students.

“We got some music students going down to their state competition and hopefully if all goes well, this weekend, our bowling team will be down at the state bowling tournament next weekend. So we got some exciting stuff coming on the extracurricular side of things and that should be going out just as normally planned.”

If all goes well students are scheduled to be back in class Monday, Jan. 31.

“We just make sure that they handled the week okay, that they’re where they need to be academically socially, emotionally and that we’re that we continue to support them as best we can.”

The district adds meals can be picked up on Monday from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the front entrance of the high school.

