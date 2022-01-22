Advertisement

Federal funding coming to Stephenson County for food and shelter

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County is set to receive more than $69,000 in federal funding.

The funding comes from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. This will open up funding to existing programs that are already providing food and shelter throughout the county.

As it stands right now, the only options for shelter are the Freeport Area Church Cooperative and Voice of Stephenson County. United Way of Northwest Illinois Executive Director Connie Kraft says they know there are more homeless people in the area than the funding will provide. But she says it will help.

Kraft says, “It’s not always a good thing that we get these funds because that doesn’t bode well for our community and our economy. However, it’s going to be very, very important that we’re able to utilize these funds this year.”

A local board of Stephenson County representatives will distribute funds to qualified service organizations to expand food and shelter capacity.

In order to receive funds, the organizations must be private voluntary non-profits, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and have the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs.

Any organization that wants to apply for the funding can contact the United Way of Northwest Illinois at (815) 232-5184. Applications are due by Feb. 14.

