“This is not the country I grew up believing in” Local leaders react to senate blocking voting bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bill to counter the onslaught of voting restrictions was blocked by the senate on Wednesday night. Now, members of the community are concerned that democracy is in danger.

“Voter suppression is the suppression of people, it’s the suppression of peoples voice,” said Our Revolution Northern Illinois Chair Bob Babcock.

Babcock has advocated in the Rockford area for several years. He says that he is disappointed with the Senate’s decision to block the bill that helps to combat voter discrimination.

“I really am appalled, this is not the country that I grew up believing in...about democracy,” said Babcock.

There are more than 400 anti-voter bills in 49 states right now, building barriers that disproportionately affect a person of color’s right to vote. But NIU Associate Professor of History Stanley Arnold says that this is not the only people they will affect.

“They’re also aimed at younger voters, um, college students, and they in many cases will affect older voters...that is people without transportation,” said Arnold.

Arnold says the history of voter suppression among people of color dates back to before the Civil War. Now, they’re using new mechanisms, like poll taxes, literacy tests, and shifting polls around on election day.

“It’s not just up to our political leaders but I think people need to mobilize in terms of voting,” said Arnold. “Also In terms of lobbying and protesting to get some of these discriminatory laws repealed.”

Arnold adds that he believes one of our biggest challenges is that state and local governments control elections, and we need a federal supervision standard in order to avoid suppression.

Babcock says he is hopeful that the world will be spread about this, and wants to remind everyone to double check that they are registered to vote.

“When we suppress the voices, were really hurting everybody, and ourselves,” said Babcock.

