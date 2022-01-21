Snow Chances Develop for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold this Friday with highs around 20 after starting off a few degrees below zero. Slight chance for a light fluffy snow tonight that wouldn’t add up to much. 26 on Saturday with some pretty good snow chances Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We could pickup a quick 1 - 2″. Perhaps another quick light snow coming Sunday night into Monday morning. Another cold snap coming Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

