Advertisement

Snow Chances Develop for the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold this Friday with highs around 20 after starting off a few degrees below zero. Slight chance for a light fluffy snow tonight that wouldn’t add up to much. 26 on Saturday with some pretty good snow chances Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We could pickup a quick 1 - 2″. Perhaps another quick light snow coming Sunday night into Monday morning. Another cold snap coming Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

37 year old woman still missing
Family of missing woman calls out to the community for help
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital
Residents at Concord Commons voice concerns over living conditions.
Residents at Concord Commons voice concerns over living conditions
A store clerk at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape fatally shot one of three armed robbery suspects....
Ill. store clerk shoots, kills suspect during armed robbery
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Snow chances Friday
Chill to continue with a few snow chances coming into view through the weekend
Snow chances Friday
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 1/20/2022
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--1/20/22
Frigid to end the Week
Temperatures are to fall to near or slightly below 0° Thursday morning. Wind chills could be as...
FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of the Stateline as frigid air returns