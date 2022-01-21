RSO welcomes second Music Director finalist to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) maintains their search for a new music director by welcoming finalist Scott Terrell to the Coronado stage. Terrell will be conducting his program titled The Great Gatsby on February 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.

Terrell has designed a program that harkens back to the Golden Age of film with a blend of the rich musical jazz traditions of the early 20th century.

The centerpiece of this concert is Florence Price’s Piano Concerto, a single movement work rooted in jazz. Price became the first black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra played the world premiere of her Symphony No. 1 in E minor on June 15, 1933. Price has earned recent fame and recognition when a collection of her never-before-seen music was found in her old home in Chicago. To preview the entire program, visit the RSO website www.rockfordsymphony.com.

Terrell is the Director of Orchestral Studies at Louisiana State University, following two decades of teaching and conducting including at the Aspen Music Festival and School. He was Music Director of the Lexington Philharmonic from 2009-2019, where he transformed the orchestra with imaginative programs, engaging presence, and artistic excellence. Terrell has traveled the world as an international guest conductor for symphonies from Hong Kong to Vancouver.

RSO invites the public to meet Terrell at “SoundBites,” a free lunchtime event on Friday, February 11 at noon at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Road in Rockford. This event is an opportunity for RSO fans to get to know Terrell through an intimate question and answer setting. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The guest artist for February will be Malaysian-born Tengku Ahmad Irfan, world renown pianist, composer, and conductor. He has been highly praised by The New York Times for his musical talent which are sure to be highlighted in his performance of Price’s Piano Concerto, a single movement work rooted in jazz and full of great melodies and rhythmic drive.

Tickets are available for the live performance, as are digital tickets, which allow patrons to watch a recording of the concert. In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049, or visiting the RSO offices.

All who attend the live performance must either show proof of vaccinations, an RSO issued Express Pass, or a negative COVID test dated within 48 hours. Attendees are asked to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

