House fire on School St. estimated $40,000 in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulfed the first floor and moved to the second floor causing at least $40,000 in damages to a property early Friday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department was dispatched to what appeared to be an abandoned property. Neighbors called 9-1-1 just after 6:30 a.m. after noticing smoke billowing from a residence in the 2100 School Street. RFD confirmed they were on the scene via twitter:

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a residential structure fire at 2000 School Street. pic.twitter.com/16jFYZUcaL — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 21, 2022

Upon arrival firefighters met with heavy fire blowing out of the rear of the structure. Neighbors told fire crews they believed the building was not occupied. Fire crews searched the building while the fire was being extinguished and it was determined to be vacant. No injuries to crew were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

