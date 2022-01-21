Harlem High School switches to remote learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem School District 122 prepares their high school students won’t need to commute to school for a week unless they participate in extra curricular activities. The announcement was released on the district’s website on Friday.

Starting January 24, Harlem High School students will transition to remote learning for one week. In-person learning will start back up on Monday, January 31, 2022. All extracurricular and co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

The district says this transition to remote learning is due to staff shortages at Harlem High School. Students will be expected to attend classes remotely during their normally scheduled times.

Students and families can expect information about classes and specialized services from Harlem High School staff.

The food and nutrition services department will have meals available for pickup on Monday, January 24, from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Meals will be available for pickup in the front entrance of the high school.

