First Midwest Group invests $1.2 million to renovate William Brown Lofts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the region’s largest real-estate developers, First Midwest Group, invests $1.2 million into the historic William Brown lofts building.

It’s the latest project designed to enhance Rockford’s downtown area and draw more people to the heart of the city. First Midwest completed several renovations since the early 1990s.

The group spent $1 million in 1993 to remodel the Four Squires building, which was in danger of demolition. Now several businesses thrive in the building including District Bar & Grill. Then in 1995, they used $4 million to renovate the office complex at the corner of Jefferson and Wyman. The building now hosts Hinshaw Law offices and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council. Finally, in 2013, the real estate developers transformed the building on 326 W. Jefferson St. into apartments and commercial space.

Puri says the focus will now go to the historic William Brown lofts building.

“We want to express a gratitude for what this community has done for us and want to continue to reinvest within the core,” says First Midwest Group Founder and President Sunil Puri.

New carpets and an elevator along with basement waterproofing are on the “to do” list for the 30-room building. The north and south facades will be restored along with a reinforced drive-through lane. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it’s a smart investment.

“It just gives another wonderful opportunity for people to choose to live in Rockford and they can live downtown they can play downtown, they can even work downtown,” says McNamara.

Businesses on the main level like BMO Harris Bank and Minnihan’s Pub could also see an increase in traffic.

“That’s what it is about. It’s having 1000 people living downtown, hopefully soon bringing maybe other things besides just restaurants and things that we need a grocery store downtown, things of that nature, I think will go a long way in creating its own community,” says Puri.

“It’s a statement I think should be told to and will be heard by other investors in our community but even outside of Rockford that group like First Midwest Group and groups like Urban Equities are reinvesting in our downtown,” says McNamara.

