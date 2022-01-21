Advertisement

Deputy Sergeant Lamar Hail announces candidacy for Stephenson County Sheriff

Deputy Sgt. Lamar Hail has been with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department since 1999.
Deputy Sgt. Lamar Hail has been with the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department since 1999.(Deputy Sgt. Lamar Hail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Deputy Sergeant Lamar Hail announces his bid as a Republican candidate for Stephenson County Sheriff on Friday.

“My goal is to not only improve and maintain the morale, but to be an active participant in decisions to better Stephenson County,” says Sgt. Hail. His experience includes supervising officers, performing administrative duties at the direction of the Sheriff, providing clear direction and most importantly, improving the safety of the citizens in Stephenson County.

Hail started working with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 as a Correctional Officer. He became a Field Training Officer one year into his career and held that position for nine years. Hail has worked with the County Sheriff’s department as it grew and transitioned to a new jail facility, working as a Deputy Sheriff, Corporal and in November of 2020, he became Deputy Sergeant.

Sgt. Hail is lifelong resident of Freeport, Freeport High School graduate. He encourages everyone to vote in the primary election on June 28th, 2022.

