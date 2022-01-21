Chill to continue with a few snow chances coming into view through the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs only in the teens occurred Thursday and we’ll only see slight improvements towards the weekend. We are also going to be adding some well-needed snowfall chances into the mix because we are still well below normal when it comes to our snowfall for the season and the month so far.

The chill will continue on Friday with highs around 20 degrees but chills will be near or below zero for much of the day, especially in the morning. Be sure to bundle up with multiple layers if you send your kids to school or will be going to work! Otherwise, Friday calls for lots of sunshine throughout the day with more clouds that will arrive in our skies later on during the day. It’ll also be breezy with southwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour in the morning shifting west in the afternoon.

A chilly but quiet Friday is on tap. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The overall pattern will be cooler going through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday night, we’ll have a clipper system #1 move through the Stateline that will bring some locales perhaps a dusting of snow. This clipper system will not have a lot of moisture to work with so not everywhere will see snowflakes fly. But places north of I-80 have the best chances of seeing a quick dusting occur.

Some spotty light snow is possible ahead of a cold front on Saturday very early. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some spotty light snow is possible ahead of a cold front on Saturday, followed by a quick round of light fluffy snow accumulation late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Yet another system will bring a chance for additional accumulating snow on Monday (possibly into Monday night), though there remains plenty of uncertainty, so check back for updates. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will start dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will approach the mid-20s for highs before snow system #2 moves into the region. This will be an Alberta Clipper coming right from Canada that will dig southeast across the region. This will be quick-moving but we do think from later Saturday night through Sunday morning, many locales will pick up some light accumulations.

The weekend will not be entirely snow-filled, as there will be several breaks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will be the light and fluffy kind of snow with very little moisture content. It’s still enough to be blown around very easily by winds. For now, light accumulations of around an inch or two are possible. We’ll dry out for the daytime Sunday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 20 degrees before system #3 comes into view Sunday night and through the day Monday.

Overnight Sunday into Monday looks to be the best chance of the region seeing some shovelable snowfall accumulations. It’s still too early to talk exact specifics but through the next few days, this is the time where we think most of the snowfall potential lies. Initial model projections give Rockford a chance of seeing 3-4 inches through Monday night. This WILL be changed and fine-tuned and these numbers are not our official forecast, it’s a projection.

These are not final numbers, we'll fine tune this through the weekend but most of this will come Sunday night and into Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll continue monitoring all of the systems, especially system #3 late Sunday and Monday.

When the snow ends, Tuesday and Wednesday call for more bone-chilling temperatures with highs only in the teens and wind chills below zero.

A mild winter chill will continue going through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

High temperatures back in the teens return by the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

