Bowler proves you’re never too old to do what you love

89-year-old Gene Kirkham has been bowling for 70 years
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park senior proves that you’re never too old to follow your passions. 89-year old Gene Kirkham began perfecting his swing more than 70 years ago, when he worked as a pin boy in Jacksonville, Illinois. Gene says he fell in love with the sport when his bosses started him offering free food.

As Kirkham’s bowling skills improved, he moved to Chicago to continue his romance with the sport. He says he scored big, meeting someone very special on the lanes.

“As soon as I could I moved to Chicago. It turned out pretty good I met my wife there so,” he said.

Kirkham and his wife passed their love of bowling to their children. She died not too long ago. So now his *sons* take annual bowling trips with him. This year it will be Las Vegas.

Kirkham says “We’re going to the men’s national tournament. And I’m gonna go with my sons, it will be my 60th one.”

But he says he can always rely on his Don Carter family to be there for him every Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

