Bilich resigns from Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board has an open seat for District 20.

Board Member Jas Bilich formally resigned on Friday to accept a position with the county’s Regional Planning & Economic Development Department. Bilich has served on the board since 2018. His term was set to expire later this year. He has also served as Chairman of the Economic Development Committee for the last two years.

Bilich is required to resign from the board to begin working for the County as a Special Project Coordinator, a trade he says he’s willing to make.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time as a board member, and I’m proud of all we’ve been able to accomplish as a County Board,” says Bilich. “I’m looking forward to working with the department in creating future economic development opportunities in Winnebago County.”

Bilich is receiving warm welcomes from his new department.

“Despite a need for more staffing, projects in the county haven’t slowed down,” said Chris Dornbush, Director of Development Services. “Hiring Jas will allow us to build back up our department and make improvements across all aspects of zoning, building and economic development.”

Both the Republican Central Committee and the Democratic Central Committee have been notified of the vacancy which filled within 60 days. Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli will appoint the new board member with the advice and consent of the County Board. All applicants must be from the Republican Part, reside in District 20 and serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

Eligible applicants can submit an updated resume and letter of interest to boardoffice@wincoil.us for consideration. Application deadline is Friday, February 4 at 5 p.m.

