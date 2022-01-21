Belvidere North, North Boone take home NIC-10, BNC Cheerleading Titles

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - 15 BNC and NIC-10 squads took to the mat Thursday night at Belvidere High School for shots at BNC and NIC-10 titles.

Starting the night were five BNC schools including Oregon, Genoa-Kingston, Rockford Lutheran, Byron, and North Boone. North Boone won their fourth straight BNC title while Lutheran took second and Byron took third.

Meanwhile, in the NIC-10, Hononegah (JV), Harlem (JV), Belvidere North (JV), Harlem, Jefferson, East, Belvidere North, Hononegah, Boylan, and Auburn all took to the mat.

The Belvidere North Blue Thunder came out as top dogs while Harlem finished in second and Hononegah landed in third place.

