Boylan, Winnebago girls pick up big conference wins

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WIFR) - After the holiday weekend, It’s back to chasing conference championships. A couple of big time matchups Wednesday in the Stateline in both NIC-10 and Big Northern girls basketball.

Winnebago stayed unbeaten in conference play with a 65-43 win over Byron. The Indians jumped out to a 34-11 lead at halftime, handing the Tigers their first loss in the BNC.

In NIC-10 play, Boylan defeated Auburn 48-39. The Knights got off to a strong start, leading 20-12 midway through the second. But the Titans closed the quarter on a 10-3 run to make it 23-22 at halftime. Boylan took control of the game in the third holding Auburn to just two points. The Titans are now 9-1 in conference play and a half game behind Hononegah for the NIC-10 lead.

