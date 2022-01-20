Vetsroll trip to Washington, D.C. canceled for third year

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Vetsroll’s annual trip to Washington, D.C. brings thousands of vets from around the nation healing and closure. However, the pandemic has thrown a wrench in those plans.

Since its start a decade ago, Vetsroll has grown in popularity. What started as a way to honor South Beloit natives John and Mark Finnegan’s family members’ service has now brought more than 2,000 veterans to the nation’s capitol, with over 700 people on the waiting list.

Tracy Bliss’ grandfather, John DeCori, is only a few months away from his 96th birthday. He’s a World War II veteran, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge in the infantry. In 2018, he and his wife were scheduled to travel with Vetsroll.

“The were really excited about their trip, but then my grandma’s health started to decline and they had to cancel, she did pass away in February of 2019,” remembers Bliss. “My grandpa was in the worst of it, so if you just mention World War II or start talking about it, he gets teary-eyed. I think going on this trip would have been awesome for him.”

Bliss has since tried to get her grandpa back on the trip to give him the closure and healing that it’s provided thousands.

“Going and talking about the war with his friends that he would meet there would be very therapeutic,” she explains.

Mark Finnegan, Vetsroll’s President and Co-Founder, says canceling for now was a difficult decision, even if it was the right one.

“It would be terribly irresponsible of Vetsroll if we were to take that age group to a major metropolitan area that might already have almost no availability for the emergency room,” he says. “It’s just incredible, it’s an indescribable experience of healing and closure, so it’s the right thing to do, it’s just terribly hard to do.”

Both Bliss and Finnegan keep their fingers crossed for next year, hoping the veterans will stay healthy enough to go in the future.

“The likelihood of all of them being healthy enough to wait another year to make this trip of a lifetime is pretty thin, so that part really weighs on us,” explains Finnegan.

