Stadelman helps bring ‘Bouncing Back from the Pandemic’ grants for local libraries

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) shared why he supports the recent grant awards program implemented by Secretary of State and State Librarian, Jesse White.

With Sentaor Stadelman’s help, two libraries in the district he represents will receive nearly $75,000 in combined grants. The Rockford Public Library is set to receive $50,000 and the North Suburban Public Library District will receive $22,480 from the Bouncing Back from the Pandemic: Developing Resources for the Local Workforce program.

“Libraries have been a valued resource for continued education, growth, and community development throughout the pandemic,” Stadelman said. “This grant program provides the resources needed for libraries to ensure residents are connected to these tools.”

The grant program sent nearly $6 million in pandemic recovery funds to libraries focused on responding directly to the COVID-19 pandemic by modifying services, transforming spaces and developing resources for their local recovering workforce. to respond directly to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Library staff have worked tirelessly to provide the necessary resources for those that have needed it most during the pandemic,” Stadelman said. “I hope this funding will help these libraries continue to provide educational tools and resources to our community and ensure they are even more accessible than before.”

