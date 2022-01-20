Advertisement

Seat on Winnebago County Mental Health Board a chance to combat addiction

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli announced the search for a new member for the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB).

The service commitment runs through February 2024. Members of currently funded organizations are unable to become Board Members. The position is an unpaid opportunity to give back much needed services to Winnebago County involving . Applications will be accepted through Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. CST The application, selection criteria and more can be found here. An updated resume and a cover letter explaining why you are interested in becoming a Board Member for the WCCMHB to boardoffice@wincoil.us.

The purpose of the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board is to plan, implement and monitor a system of mental health and addiction services for Winnebago County residents suffering from serious mental illness and addictions. The board oversees the mental health tax fund and administers funding according to a strategic plan to develop, improve and maintain critical services in the county.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Taylor, 36, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for retail theft on Monday. He was...
Man charged with the murder of a 20-year-old found near condemned building in Rockford
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
The historic William Brown lofts building is located at 226 South Main Street in downtown...
William Brown building sold to First Midwest Group
37 year old woman still missing
Family of missing woman calls out to the community for help
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million globally
Instagram is rolling out a pilot program that allows creators to charge monthly fees for...
Instagram rolling out paid subscriptions pilot program
Penn swimmer Lia Thomas competes in a 500 meter race in Philadelphia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022....
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital