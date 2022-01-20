Seat on Winnebago County Mental Health Board a chance to combat addiction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli announced the search for a new member for the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB).

The service commitment runs through February 2024. Members of currently funded organizations are unable to become Board Members. The position is an unpaid opportunity to give back much needed services to Winnebago County involving . Applications will be accepted through Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. CST The application, selection criteria and more can be found here. An updated resume and a cover letter explaining why you are interested in becoming a Board Member for the WCCMHB to boardoffice@wincoil.us.

The purpose of the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board is to plan, implement and monitor a system of mental health and addiction services for Winnebago County residents suffering from serious mental illness and addictions. The board oversees the mental health tax fund and administers funding according to a strategic plan to develop, improve and maintain critical services in the county.

