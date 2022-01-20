Advertisement

Illinois safe haven facilities urge birthparents to utilize resources

Rockford Fire Department and area shelters raise awareness of dangers of abandonment
By Quini Amma
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A baby recently left to die outside a Chicago Fire Station drives emergency facilities throughout the state to educate people about Illinois Safe Haven Law and options available.

Illinois adopted it’s Safe Haven Law in 2001. It gives options for people who find themselves in a difficult situation. Now shelters, hospitals as well as fire and police departments speak out to let more people know that there is help around just about every corner.

The Illinois Safe Haven Law allows for the surrendering of newborns up to 30 days old. It protects the parents from facing any civil or criminal charges. “We’re not interested in what led to that decision because I’m sure it’s very very difficult one to make. Our goal is to make sure the child is safe, and that’s what were here for,” says Division Chief Matthew Knott of the Rockford Fire Department.

You can surrender a baby for safe haven help, no questions asked. Hospitals, emergency care facilities police and fire stations are all safe haven facilities.

The law requires anyone wanting to leave a newborn to try and reach someone inside the building. If a physical hand off doesn’t happen, it’s considered abandonment. The Safe Haven Law pertains to both birthmothers and birthfathers as well as legal guardians.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
21-year-old Tyrese A. Wortham of Janesville, Wis. was arrested Sunday in Rockford.
21-year-old arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop
Thomas Donahue, 55, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
55-year-old man caught breaking into business on 11th Street in Rockford
75-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in his own driveway
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Four high school students win Milwaukee Bucks’ statewide theme night competition
Four high school students win Milwaukee Bucks’ statewide theme night competition
Four high school students win Milwaukee Bucks’ statewide theme night competition
Four high school students win Milwaukee Bucks’ statewide theme night competition
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Dangerously cold air's filtering into the area Wednesday evening.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 1/19/2022