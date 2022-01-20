Residents at Concord Commons voice concerns over living conditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Water damage, mold and a mice infestation, those are only a few problems some residents say they are dealing with at the Concord Commons Apartment Complex.

Just two months ago, a fire at the Concord Commons Apartment Complex left water and smoke damage in Kennitha Boyles apartment. After contacting management, she says management told her there’s not much they can do.

“It’s bogus, it’s uncomfortable for my kids, it’s uncomfortable for me at least because I’m sleeping in my bed, my kids on the couch,” Boyles said.

Boyles says she’s out of answers and desperately looking for a solution after a recent fire at Concord Commons left water and smoke damage in her child’s room, forcing him to sleep on the couch.

“Fire in December which was upstairs above me, was not my fault at all, apartment became water damaged. So I had to call off of work because I couldn’t go in because the kids bed’s soaking wet so I had to find something comfortable for them that night,” Boyles said.

Boyles became upset as she told us that a month after the fire, trapped water in the celling’s fall and mice roam the home. She claims management won’t help.

“He says there’s nothing they can do right now, to just move my furniture and my things out the way. The mice, that’s a second family to me and my kids up in here, it is and it’s terrible, they eat through clothes, my son’s scared of them,” Boyles said.

Another resident claims to have the same issue.

“I’ve got a crazy, crazy problem with them now, they just running around and running across me in the bed asleep.”

While maintenance crews address issues at some of the buildings, residents in building 220 are still waiting for their turn.

“Different management companies been here since the past six years I’ve been here, ain’t nothing changed, nothing. I wanna move, I don’t like it, that’s just it, I’m tired of tolerating it,” Boyles said.

Other residents I spoke with in the same complex complain of similar issues, they’ve also reached out to management but say they haven’t gotten a response.

We did reach out to Envolve Communities for a comment but did not receive a response. That’s the company which purchased the Concord Commons Complex two years ago.

